David J. Nielsen Purchases 370 Shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Stock

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) CEO David J. Nielsen bought 370 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,008.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,176.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Beyond Stock Performance

Shares of BYON opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.32. Beyond, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BYON. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Beyond in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Compass Point began coverage on Beyond in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Beyond from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

