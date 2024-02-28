David Ray Parker Sells 23,000 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Stock

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) CEO David Ray Parker sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $1,193,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,124,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Ray Parker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, David Ray Parker sold 55,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $2,830,850.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, David Ray Parker sold 20,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $1,038,800.00.

On Friday, February 16th, David Ray Parker sold 5,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $272,150.00.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Down 1.1 %

CVLG stock opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.24 and a one year high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $659.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average is $45.86.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $273.99 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 26.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

