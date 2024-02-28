David Smith Buys 10,000 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) Director David Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,800.00.
TSE OR opened at C$18.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$15.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.47.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
