David Smith Buys 10,000 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) Director David Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,800.00.

TSE OR opened at C$18.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$15.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.33.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

