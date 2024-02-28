Deutsche Bank AG Buys 1,466 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.05% of Cogent Communications worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,811,000 after buying an additional 90,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,819,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,772,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,359,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,178,000 after purchasing an additional 35,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,142,000 after purchasing an additional 75,658 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCOI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 3,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $218,396.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,797,194 shares in the company, valued at $308,507,546.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 3,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $218,396.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,797,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,507,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,936 shares of company stock worth $2,947,260 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $79.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.77. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.58.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

