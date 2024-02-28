Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.05% of Oceaneering International worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 2.51. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $27.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $654.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.81 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OII. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Oceaneering International Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Featured Stories

