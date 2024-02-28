Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,055 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.05% of Albany International worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 18.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $94.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.53. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $102.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.93.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Albany International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $323.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

