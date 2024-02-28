Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.47 Million Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.05% of CSW Industrials worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth about $843,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth about $735,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 58,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $229.40 on Wednesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.06 and a twelve month high of $234.75. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.10). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $174.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. On average, analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total transaction of $202,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,471.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CSW Industrials

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

