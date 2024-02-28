Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.57 Million Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on KRYS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $2,641,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,574,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,346,348.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $170.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.64. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.51 and a 12 month high of $172.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -115.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $42.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

