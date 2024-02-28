Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 2,614.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,018 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696,383 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.15% of IAMGOLD worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 2.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,013,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth about $539,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 12.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 406,897 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 44,739 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65.

IAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

