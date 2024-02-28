Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 2,614.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,018 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696,383 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.15% of IAMGOLD worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 2.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,013,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth about $539,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 12.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 406,897 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 44,739 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IAMGOLD Stock Performance
Shares of IAG stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IAMGOLD Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.
