Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 4,867 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,632,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 477,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,871 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $877,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $368,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,446. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

PBH opened at $69.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.60, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.96 and a 12-month high of $70.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $282.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PBH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

