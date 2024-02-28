Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 8,610 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 60.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 560,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 210,664 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 17.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 144,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 8.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 15.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,481,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,701,000 after purchasing an additional 200,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.