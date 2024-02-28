Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth about $263,371,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,744,000 after purchasing an additional 428,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,291,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,930,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 364,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 325,497 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

M.D.C. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $62.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.55.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

