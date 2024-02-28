Deutsche Bank AG Sells 36,310 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 67.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,310 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $107.09 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $108.61. The company has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.76.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $7,146,451.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at $11,929,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $7,146,451.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,552 shares in the company, valued at $22,585,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,027 shares of company stock worth $48,369,714 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.