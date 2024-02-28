Deutsche Bank AG Sells 39,408 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 67.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,408 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after buying an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1,389.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 784,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,435,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8,646.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,895,000 after purchasing an additional 317,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,918,000 after purchasing an additional 238,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

CRUS opened at $91.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.93. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $111.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,530 shares of company stock valued at $700,292. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRUS. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

