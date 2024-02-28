Deutsche Bank AG Sells 6,144 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,144 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Chewy by 12.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 47.7% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 18,880 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 3.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 26.6% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 88,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 18,692 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 862.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $42.13.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHWY. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $717,257.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 557,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,859,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $254,221,095 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

