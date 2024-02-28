Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc Sells 202,503 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $5,682,234.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, December 14th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 156,183 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,744,839.54.

BROS opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 991.00, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.41. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Several research analysts have commented on BROS shares. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

