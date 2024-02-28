Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc Sells 202,503 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $5,682,234.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 14th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 156,183 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,744,839.54.
Dutch Bros Price Performance
BROS opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 991.00, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.41. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on BROS shares. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Company Profile
Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.
