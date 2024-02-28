DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered DMC Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

DMC Global Stock Performance

BOOM stock opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $346.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.67. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $28.01.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $174.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DMC Global will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Oleary purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $81,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,199.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DMC Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 367.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 564.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

