Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Increased to $485.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $465.00 to $485.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $455.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $441.79.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE:DPZ opened at $446.27 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $476.18. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $419.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.82.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,704,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,549,000 after buying an additional 68,317 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,362,000 after buying an additional 56,942 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,202,000 after buying an additional 197,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

