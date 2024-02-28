Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Increased to $535.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $475.00 to $535.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DPZ. Piper Sandler downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $401.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $340.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $466.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $441.79.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $446.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $419.83 and its 200-day moving average is $391.82. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $476.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

