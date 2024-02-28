Donald R. Smith, Jr. Sells 1,235 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stock

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total value of $503,830.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,797,249.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MUSA opened at $414.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $373.49 and a 200 day moving average of $357.02. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.65 and a 52-week high of $416.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after buying an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 15.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,208,000 after purchasing an additional 140,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Murphy USA by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,194,000 after purchasing an additional 164,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,371,000 after purchasing an additional 80,791 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 0.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MUSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.60.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

