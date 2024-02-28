Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) CFO Brad M. Cerepak Sells 18,410 Shares

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dover Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $164.05 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $166.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DOV

Institutional Trading of Dover

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,223,172,000 after buying an additional 1,064,150 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,426,000 after buying an additional 492,577 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,119,000 after buying an additional 61,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,781,000 after buying an additional 59,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.