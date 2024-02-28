Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $84.10

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 84.10 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 84.38 ($1.07), with a volume of 839193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.56 ($1.09).

Dowlais Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,787.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 101.93.

Dowlais Group Company Profile

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

Featured Articles

