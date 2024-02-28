DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,730 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.38% of DRDGOLD worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRD. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 104,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 41,783 shares during the last quarter.

DRDGOLD stock opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47. DRDGOLD Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1058 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

