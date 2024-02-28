DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

DriveItAway Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.00. DriveItAway shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,700 shares.
DriveItAway Stock Down 75.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.
About DriveItAway
DriveItAway Inc develops and offers a cloud platform/consumer application that enables dealers to sell vehicles through eCommerce, with its Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Haddonfield, New Jersey.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DriveItAway
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for DriveItAway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DriveItAway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.