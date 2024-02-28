Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,252 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.5% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 368,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 38,050 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 48.3% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $122.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.42 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DY. StockNews.com cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.86.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

