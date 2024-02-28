Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,939,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,910 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $90,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 295,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after buying an additional 167,703 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,477,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,022,000 after buying an additional 339,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE DT opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.13. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,371,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,076,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at $54,461,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,348,487 shares of company stock worth $754,943,800. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DT

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.