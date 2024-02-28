Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.75

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and traded as low as $17.75. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 23,409 shares traded.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0782 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 25,014 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 10.0% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 105,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

