Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.75

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and traded as low as $17.75. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 23,409 shares traded.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0782 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.
