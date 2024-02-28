Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.41

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and traded as high as $13.03. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 232,461 shares changing hands.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0805 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
