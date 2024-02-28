eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EBAY. Truist Financial dropped their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark dropped their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.11.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $44.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. eBay has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,064 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in eBay by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,718,692 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $74,969,000 after purchasing an additional 485,192 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in eBay by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 306,813 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 79,187 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

