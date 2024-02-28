EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.85% of EchoStar worth $11,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 126.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in EchoStar during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in EchoStar by 95.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in EchoStar by 159.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in EchoStar by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Price Performance

NASDAQ SATS opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.68. EchoStar Co. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other EchoStar news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $37,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SATS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EchoStar in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

