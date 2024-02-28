Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,139 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 53.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after acquiring an additional 19,739 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 10.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 177,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $488.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

