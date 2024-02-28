Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,396 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Editas Medicine worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EDIT. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 18.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EDIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Editas Medicine Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $11.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

