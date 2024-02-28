Edward S. Lampert Sells 136,251 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Stock

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 136,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $1,318,909.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,582,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,479,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. Seritage Growth Properties has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $538.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 5.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seritage Growth Properties

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 41.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 42 properties comprised of approximately 5.6 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 126 acres held for or under development and approximately 2.9 million square feet or approximately 259 acres to be disposed of.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.