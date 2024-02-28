Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The firm has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 3,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $267,911.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,056.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,147 shares of company stock valued at $14,664,599. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

