Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of EFC stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $14.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $767.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 39.81 and a current ratio of 39.81.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 84.21% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.96%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ellington Financial news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 21,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $276,610.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,540 shares in the company, valued at $829,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 65.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ellington Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.