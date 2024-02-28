Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.07. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 45,867 shares changing hands.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $329,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $1,067,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 57.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 553,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 202,902 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 57.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares during the period. 30.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

