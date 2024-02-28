Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,248 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Endeavor Group worth $14,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,059 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,114,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after purchasing an additional 429,390 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,297,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,814,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,140,000 after acquiring an additional 978,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $506,217.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $506,217.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Seth D. Krauss sold 17,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $432,236.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,188 shares of company stock worth $4,509,990 over the last three months. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

View Our Latest Report on Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Stock Up 5.0 %

EDR opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.