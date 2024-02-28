Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,248 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Endeavor Group worth $14,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at $421,032,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $506,217.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 8,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $196,471.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,166.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $506,217.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,188 shares of company stock worth $4,509,990. Corporate insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $26.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EDR

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.