Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,231.01

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,231.01 ($15.61) and last traded at GBX 1,235 ($15.66), with a volume of 90077 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,277 ($16.20).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.37) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,465.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,594.05. The company has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,040.48 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15,476.19%.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

