Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Director Buys $94,625.00 in Stock

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) Director Mark Prince acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $94,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,071 shares in the company, valued at $379,037.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ESOA stock opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. Energy Services of America Co. has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72.

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.50 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised Energy Services of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Energy Services of America by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 320,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 78,841 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Services of America by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 56,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Services of America by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Energy Services of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Services of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

