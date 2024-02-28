EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 1,386.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in EnerSys in the second quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in EnerSys by 625.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 189.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.53. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $113.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair downgraded EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

