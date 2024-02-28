Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Position Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 3,909.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000.

Entegris Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.37 and a 1-year high of $140.10. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 110.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.13.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 33.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.80.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,939 shares of company stock worth $5,951,089 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

