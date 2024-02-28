Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $117.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

NYSE ETR opened at $100.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Entergy has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $111.90. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.60 and its 200 day moving average is $98.05.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Entergy by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

