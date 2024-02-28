Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,048 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 153.39% of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF worth $18,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GENY stock opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $47.33. The company has a market cap of $11.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.78.

The Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (GENY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global growth companies with exposure to the spending and lifestyle activities of the Millennial generation – people born between 1980 and the mid-2000s.

