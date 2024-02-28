Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 165,694 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Sealed Air worth $17,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,679,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,013,000 after buying an additional 2,965,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,895,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 53.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,431,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,253,000 after buying an additional 500,846 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 65.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,020,000 after purchasing an additional 482,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 143.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 753,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,769,000 after purchasing an additional 444,131 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE stock opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 126.77% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.91.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

