Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $18.49 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,026 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $18,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL opened at $123.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $133.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.79.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 611,753 shares of company stock valued at $73,916,005 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

