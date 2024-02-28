Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires New Shares in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,729 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRFT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Perficient by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,795 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Perficient by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,919 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Perficient by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Perficient by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,634 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Perficient by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,245 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient Stock Down 5.5 %

PRFT opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.28. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $96.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). Perficient had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $220.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $76,280.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,344.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,330 shares of company stock valued at $961,900 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

