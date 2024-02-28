Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $465,000 Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,545,000 after buying an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Balchem by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,109,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,520,000 after buying an additional 23,065 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,508,000 after buying an additional 21,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,342,000 after buying an additional 27,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $1,086,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,914 shares in the company, valued at $917,793.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 7,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $1,086,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,914 shares in the company, valued at $917,793.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total transaction of $2,320,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,183.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,630 shares of company stock worth $11,843,249. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Stock Down 0.5 %

BCPC stock opened at $154.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.18. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $110.74 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.66 million. Balchem had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Balchem’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

