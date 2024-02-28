Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Envista worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Envista by 33.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Envista in the third quarter valued at $748,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Envista by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 87.6% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 47,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 22,248 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVST. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair lowered Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.37 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

