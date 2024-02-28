Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of Equifax worth $12,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 42,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 113,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,757,000 after purchasing an additional 31,686 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Equifax by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 38,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,324,000 after purchasing an additional 51,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.22.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $268.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.02. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $268.99. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

